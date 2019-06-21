Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kaymer thrills fans by taking lead in BMW International Open

June 21, 2019 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MUNICH (AP) — Former champion Martin Kaymer thrilled home fans with a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Kaymer, the only German to win the tournament after his triumph in 2008, had a rollercoaster start with two bogeys and two birdies in his first four holes but putted three straight birdies from holes 11-13 and ended his found with eight altogether.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout is Kaymer’s closest challenger after carding the lowest round of the week — a 7-under 65 — that put him at 9 under altogether, one shot clear of Finland’s Kim Koivu and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg.

Defending champion Matt Wallace of England was among a group of seven players tied for fifth place on 7 under after two rounds.

Advertisement

Gaganjeet Bhullar hit a spectacular hole-in-one on the 17th hole to win a sports car.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.