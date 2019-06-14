Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Key hole at US Open

June 14, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

Hole: 9

Par: 4

Yards: 526

Advertisement

Stroke Average: 4.3

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ranking:1

Gary Woodland closed with a birdie after driving into a divot in the fairway. The birdie gave Woodland a two-shot lead and his 6-under 65 matched the best U.S. Open score at Pebble Beach. Woodland’s 133 total also is the best after two rounds of an Open at Pebble.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.