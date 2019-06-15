Listen Live Sports

Key hole in the third round of the US Open

June 15, 2019 10:49 pm
 
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

Hole: 14

Par: 5

Yards: 589

Stroke Average: 5.177

Ranking: 5

After gouging out of the rough on his second and third shots, leader Gary Woodland made a 42-foot putt to save par and, for the second time in three holes, avoid a two-shot swing against second-place Justin Rose, who made birdie. Rose was the only player among the top eight to make birdie or better on the par 5.

