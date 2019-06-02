Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kirklin 4 RBIs as Jacksonville St knocks Clemson out of NCAA

June 2, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tre Kirklin homered and drove in four runs as Jacksonville State beat Clemson 9-2 in an NCAA Tournament elimination game Sunday.

Kirklin hit a three-run homer in the second inning for the Gamecocks (39-22). He drove in another run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh, when Jacksonville State took advantage of three walks and a single to score twice.

The Gamecocks advanced to play again Sunday night against Oxford Regional host Mississippi. Ole Miss beat JSU 16-2 in the opening round Friday night.

Kyle Wilkie hit a solo homer in the second for Clemson (35-26), which had scoring chances in the third and fourth innings thwarted by double plays.

Advertisement

Corley Woods (7-0) threw 2 1-3 scoreless innings after taking over in the fifth for starter Dylan Hathcock, who exited with a 6-2 lead.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Clemson starter Brooks Crawford (1-5) allowed six runs over four innings.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.