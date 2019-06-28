Korn Ferry Tour – Utah Championship Scores

Friday At Oakridge Country Club Farmington, Utah Purse: $725,000 Yardage: 7,045; Par 71 Second Round Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-65—133 Daniel Summerhays 66-68—134 Joshua Creel 68-66—134 Justin Lower 65-70—135 Rob Oppenheim 68-68—136 Luke Guthrie 67-69—136 Lanto Griffin 72-64—136 Kyle Westmoreland 69-67—136 Zac Blair 69-67—136 Trevor Cone 73-64—137 D.H. Lee 70-67—137 Kevin Dougherty 69-68—137 Michael McGowan 71-66—137 Steven Kupcho 69-68—137 Tyler McCumber 68-69—137 Robert Garrigus 64-73—137 David Hearn 69-69—138 Brian Campbell 69-69—138 Matthew Campbell 66-72—138 John Oda 69-69—138 Andres Gallegos 69-69—138 Tim Wilkinson 69-69—138 Dawie van der Walt 71-67—138 Brett Drewitt 72-66—138 Ryan Brehm 69-69—138 Chad Ramey 67-71—138 Steven Alker 72-67—139 Harry Higgs 69-70—139 Steve LeBrun 70-69—139 Charlie Saxon 66-73—139 Drew Weaver 71-68—139 Rick Lamb 70-69—139 Robby Shelton 69-70—139 Kristoffer Ventura 69-70—139 Norman Xiong 72-67—139 Paul Haley II 71-68—139 Mark Anderson 69-70—139 Joseph Bramlett 68-71—139 Max Greyserman 70-69—139 Ethan Tracy 70-69—139 Kyle Reifers 71-69—140 Maverick McNealy 72-68—140 Tyson Alexander 69-71—140 Steele DeWald 72-68—140 Will Gordon 70-70—140 Jimmy Gunn 69-71—140 Brian Richey 71-69—140 Joseph Winslow 70-70—140 Sebastian Cappelen 74-67—141 Michael Arnaud 70-71—141 Horacio León 72-69—141 Scottie Scheffler 70-71—141 Brock Mackenzie 72-69—141 Byron Meth 71-70—141 Timothy Madigan 70-71—141 Michael Miller 70-71—141 Marcos Montenegro 74-67—141 Vincent Whaley 71-70—141 Chase Hanna 72-69—141 Dan McCarthy 71-71—142 Jonathan Randolph 74-68—142 Steven Ihm 72-70—142 Vince India 72-70—142 Albin Choi 73-69—142 Wade Binfield 70-72—142 Ben Polland 71-71—142 David Skinns 73-69—142 Danny Walker 71-71—142 Brett Stegmaier 73-69—142 Doug Ghim 67-75—142 Davis Riley 70-72—142 Spence Fulford 71-71—142 David Gazzolo 71-71—142

Failed to make the cut

Brad Hopfinger 71-72—143 Blake Palmer 71-72—143 Jonathan Hodge 71-72—143 Mark Blakefield 70-73—143 Matt Atkins 71-72—143 Taylor Montgomery 71-72—143 Michael Johnson 72-71—143 Nicholas Thompson 74-69—143 Ángel Cabrera 70-73—143 Tommy Gainey 71-72—143 Seann Harlingten 69-74—143 Zach Wright 72-71—143 Matthew NeSmith 70-73—143 Nicolas Echavarria 72-71—143 Carl Yuan 72-71—143 Jon Curran 72-72—144 William Harrold 72-72—144 Ben Kohles 73-71—144 Henrik Norlander 73-71—144 Andres Gonzales 71-73—144 Max Rottluff 68-76—144 Billy Kennerly 71-73—144 Brandon Crick 73-71—144 Corey Pereira 70-74—144 Jordan Niebrugge 73-71—144 Jimmy Beck 70-74—144 Nick Hardy 73-71—144 Mitchel Carlson 72-72—144 Preston Summerhays 73-71—144 Boo Weekley 72-73—145 David Lingmerth 73-72—145 Sam Triplett 72-73—145 Ryan Baca 76-69—145 Zecheng Dou 72-73—145 Scott Harrington 75-70—145 Casey Wittenberg 74-71—145 Brett Coletta 70-75—145 Zachary Edmondson 71-74—145 Braden Thornberry 71-74—145 Kevin Lucas 72-73—145 Dicky Pride 74-72—146 T.J. Vogel 74-72—146 Dylan Wu 72-74—146 Nick Voke 76-70—146 Marcelo Rozo 69-77—146 Greg Yates 74-72—146 Andrew Novak 75-71—146 Jesse Speirs 74-72—146 Erik Barnes 72-74—146 Lee Hodges 78-68—146 JD Dornes 71-76—147 Olin Browne, Jr. 76-71—147 Jack Maguire 77-70—147 Chris Baker 73-74—147 Sam Love 73-74—147 George Cunningham 74-73—147 Benjamín Alvarado 73-74—147 Brandon Matthews 75-73—148 Paul Imondi 78-70—148 Ryan Schmitz 74-74—148 Oscar Fraustro 72-77—149 Armando Favela 73-76—149 Oliver Bekker 73-76—149 Taylor Moore 73-76—149 Derek Fathauer 76-73—149 Thomas Bass 73-76—149 Edward Loar 73-76—149 Motin Yeung 76-73—149 Grant Hirschman 75-74—149 Ben Griffin 76-74—150 Patrick Sullivan 76-75—151 Tom Lovelady 73-79—152 Eric Axley 77-75—152 J.T. Griffin 80-72—152 Ryan McCormick 72-80—152 Jimmy Stanger 71-82—153 Conrad Shindler 78-75—153 Rico Hoey 77-77—154 Jordan Gumberg 79-76—155

