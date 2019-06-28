Korn Ferry Tour – Utah Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Oakridge Country Club
|Farmington, Utah
|Purse: $725,000
|Yardage: 7,045; Par 71
|Second Round
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|68-65—133
|Daniel Summerhays
|66-68—134
|Joshua Creel
|68-66—134
|Justin Lower
|65-70—135
|Rob Oppenheim
|68-68—136
|Luke Guthrie
|67-69—136
|Lanto Griffin
|72-64—136
|Kyle Westmoreland
|69-67—136
|Zac Blair
|69-67—136
|Trevor Cone
|73-64—137
|D.H. Lee
|70-67—137
|Kevin Dougherty
|69-68—137
|Michael McGowan
|71-66—137
|Steven Kupcho
|69-68—137
|Tyler McCumber
|68-69—137
|Robert Garrigus
|64-73—137
|David Hearn
|69-69—138
|Brian Campbell
|69-69—138
|Matthew Campbell
|66-72—138
|John Oda
|69-69—138
|Andres Gallegos
|69-69—138
|Tim Wilkinson
|69-69—138
|Dawie van der Walt
|71-67—138
|Brett Drewitt
|72-66—138
|Ryan Brehm
|69-69—138
|Chad Ramey
|67-71—138
|Steven Alker
|72-67—139
|Harry Higgs
|69-70—139
|Steve LeBrun
|70-69—139
|Charlie Saxon
|66-73—139
|Drew Weaver
|71-68—139
|Rick Lamb
|70-69—139
|Robby Shelton
|69-70—139
|Kristoffer Ventura
|69-70—139
|Norman Xiong
|72-67—139
|Paul Haley II
|71-68—139
|Mark Anderson
|69-70—139
|Joseph Bramlett
|68-71—139
|Max Greyserman
|70-69—139
|Ethan Tracy
|70-69—139
|Kyle Reifers
|71-69—140
|Maverick McNealy
|72-68—140
|Tyson Alexander
|69-71—140
|Steele DeWald
|72-68—140
|Will Gordon
|70-70—140
|Jimmy Gunn
|69-71—140
|Brian Richey
|71-69—140
|Joseph Winslow
|70-70—140
|Sebastian Cappelen
|74-67—141
|Michael Arnaud
|70-71—141
|Horacio León
|72-69—141
|Scottie Scheffler
|70-71—141
|Brock Mackenzie
|72-69—141
|Byron Meth
|71-70—141
|Timothy Madigan
|70-71—141
|Michael Miller
|70-71—141
|Marcos Montenegro
|74-67—141
|Vincent Whaley
|71-70—141
|Chase Hanna
|72-69—141
|Dan McCarthy
|71-71—142
|Jonathan Randolph
|74-68—142
|Steven Ihm
|72-70—142
|Vince India
|72-70—142
|Albin Choi
|73-69—142
|Wade Binfield
|70-72—142
|Ben Polland
|71-71—142
|David Skinns
|73-69—142
|Danny Walker
|71-71—142
|Brett Stegmaier
|73-69—142
|Doug Ghim
|67-75—142
|Davis Riley
|70-72—142
|Spence Fulford
|71-71—142
|David Gazzolo
|71-71—142
Failed to make the cut
|Brad Hopfinger
|71-72—143
|Blake Palmer
|71-72—143
|Jonathan Hodge
|71-72—143
|Mark Blakefield
|70-73—143
|Matt Atkins
|71-72—143
|Taylor Montgomery
|71-72—143
|Michael Johnson
|72-71—143
|Nicholas Thompson
|74-69—143
|Ángel Cabrera
|70-73—143
|Tommy Gainey
|71-72—143
|Seann Harlingten
|69-74—143
|Zach Wright
|72-71—143
|Matthew NeSmith
|70-73—143
|Nicolas Echavarria
|72-71—143
|Carl Yuan
|72-71—143
|Jon Curran
|72-72—144
|William Harrold
|72-72—144
|Ben Kohles
|73-71—144
|Henrik Norlander
|73-71—144
|Andres Gonzales
|71-73—144
|Max Rottluff
|68-76—144
|Billy Kennerly
|71-73—144
|Brandon Crick
|73-71—144
|Corey Pereira
|70-74—144
|Jordan Niebrugge
|73-71—144
|Jimmy Beck
|70-74—144
|Nick Hardy
|73-71—144
|Mitchel Carlson
|72-72—144
|Preston Summerhays
|73-71—144
|Boo Weekley
|72-73—145
|David Lingmerth
|73-72—145
|Sam Triplett
|72-73—145
|Ryan Baca
|76-69—145
|Zecheng Dou
|72-73—145
|Scott Harrington
|75-70—145
|Casey Wittenberg
|74-71—145
|Brett Coletta
|70-75—145
|Zachary Edmondson
|71-74—145
|Braden Thornberry
|71-74—145
|Kevin Lucas
|72-73—145
|Dicky Pride
|74-72—146
|T.J. Vogel
|74-72—146
|Dylan Wu
|72-74—146
|Nick Voke
|76-70—146
|Marcelo Rozo
|69-77—146
|Greg Yates
|74-72—146
|Andrew Novak
|75-71—146
|Jesse Speirs
|74-72—146
|Erik Barnes
|72-74—146
|Lee Hodges
|78-68—146
|JD Dornes
|71-76—147
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|76-71—147
|Jack Maguire
|77-70—147
|Chris Baker
|73-74—147
|Sam Love
|73-74—147
|George Cunningham
|74-73—147
|Benjamín Alvarado
|73-74—147
|Brandon Matthews
|75-73—148
|Paul Imondi
|78-70—148
|Ryan Schmitz
|74-74—148
|Oscar Fraustro
|72-77—149
|Armando Favela
|73-76—149
|Oliver Bekker
|73-76—149
|Taylor Moore
|73-76—149
|Derek Fathauer
|76-73—149
|Thomas Bass
|73-76—149
|Edward Loar
|73-76—149
|Motin Yeung
|76-73—149
|Grant Hirschman
|75-74—149
|Ben Griffin
|76-74—150
|Patrick Sullivan
|76-75—151
|Tom Lovelady
|73-79—152
|Eric Axley
|77-75—152
|J.T. Griffin
|80-72—152
|Ryan McCormick
|72-80—152
|Jimmy Stanger
|71-82—153
|Conrad Shindler
|78-75—153
|Rico Hoey
|77-77—154
|Jordan Gumberg
|79-76—155
