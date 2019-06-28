Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour – Utah Championship Scores

June 28, 2019 9:46 pm
 
Friday
At Oakridge Country Club
Farmington, Utah
Purse: $725,000
Yardage: 7,045; Par 71
Second Round
Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-65—133
Daniel Summerhays 66-68—134
Joshua Creel 68-66—134
Justin Lower 65-70—135
Rob Oppenheim 68-68—136
Luke Guthrie 67-69—136
Lanto Griffin 72-64—136
Kyle Westmoreland 69-67—136
Zac Blair 69-67—136
Trevor Cone 73-64—137
D.H. Lee 70-67—137
Kevin Dougherty 69-68—137
Michael McGowan 71-66—137
Steven Kupcho 69-68—137
Tyler McCumber 68-69—137
Robert Garrigus 64-73—137
David Hearn 69-69—138
Brian Campbell 69-69—138
Matthew Campbell 66-72—138
John Oda 69-69—138
Andres Gallegos 69-69—138
Tim Wilkinson 69-69—138
Dawie van der Walt 71-67—138
Brett Drewitt 72-66—138
Ryan Brehm 69-69—138
Chad Ramey 67-71—138
Steven Alker 72-67—139
Harry Higgs 69-70—139
Steve LeBrun 70-69—139
Charlie Saxon 66-73—139
Drew Weaver 71-68—139
Rick Lamb 70-69—139
Robby Shelton 69-70—139
Kristoffer Ventura 69-70—139
Norman Xiong 72-67—139
Paul Haley II 71-68—139
Mark Anderson 69-70—139
Joseph Bramlett 68-71—139
Max Greyserman 70-69—139
Ethan Tracy 70-69—139
Kyle Reifers 71-69—140
Maverick McNealy 72-68—140
Tyson Alexander 69-71—140
Steele DeWald 72-68—140
Will Gordon 70-70—140
Jimmy Gunn 69-71—140
Brian Richey 71-69—140
Joseph Winslow 70-70—140
Sebastian Cappelen 74-67—141
Michael Arnaud 70-71—141
Horacio León 72-69—141
Scottie Scheffler 70-71—141
Brock Mackenzie 72-69—141
Byron Meth 71-70—141
Timothy Madigan 70-71—141
Michael Miller 70-71—141
Marcos Montenegro 74-67—141
Vincent Whaley 71-70—141
Chase Hanna 72-69—141
Dan McCarthy 71-71—142
Jonathan Randolph 74-68—142
Steven Ihm 72-70—142
Vince India 72-70—142
Albin Choi 73-69—142
Wade Binfield 70-72—142
Ben Polland 71-71—142
David Skinns 73-69—142
Danny Walker 71-71—142
Brett Stegmaier 73-69—142
Doug Ghim 67-75—142
Davis Riley 70-72—142
Spence Fulford 71-71—142
David Gazzolo 71-71—142

Failed to make the cut

Brad Hopfinger 71-72—143
Blake Palmer 71-72—143
Jonathan Hodge 71-72—143
Mark Blakefield 70-73—143
Matt Atkins 71-72—143
Taylor Montgomery 71-72—143
Michael Johnson 72-71—143
Nicholas Thompson 74-69—143
Ángel Cabrera 70-73—143
Tommy Gainey 71-72—143
Seann Harlingten 69-74—143
Zach Wright 72-71—143
Matthew NeSmith 70-73—143
Nicolas Echavarria 72-71—143
Carl Yuan 72-71—143
Jon Curran 72-72—144
William Harrold 72-72—144
Ben Kohles 73-71—144
Henrik Norlander 73-71—144
Andres Gonzales 71-73—144
Max Rottluff 68-76—144
Billy Kennerly 71-73—144
Brandon Crick 73-71—144
Corey Pereira 70-74—144
Jordan Niebrugge 73-71—144
Jimmy Beck 70-74—144
Nick Hardy 73-71—144
Mitchel Carlson 72-72—144
Preston Summerhays 73-71—144
Boo Weekley 72-73—145
David Lingmerth 73-72—145
Sam Triplett 72-73—145
Ryan Baca 76-69—145
Zecheng Dou 72-73—145
Scott Harrington 75-70—145
Casey Wittenberg 74-71—145
Brett Coletta 70-75—145
Zachary Edmondson 71-74—145
Braden Thornberry 71-74—145
Kevin Lucas 72-73—145
Dicky Pride 74-72—146
T.J. Vogel 74-72—146
Dylan Wu 72-74—146
Nick Voke 76-70—146
Marcelo Rozo 69-77—146
Greg Yates 74-72—146
Andrew Novak 75-71—146
Jesse Speirs 74-72—146
Erik Barnes 72-74—146
Lee Hodges 78-68—146
JD Dornes 71-76—147
Olin Browne, Jr. 76-71—147
Jack Maguire 77-70—147
Chris Baker 73-74—147
Sam Love 73-74—147
George Cunningham 74-73—147
Benjamín Alvarado 73-74—147
Brandon Matthews 75-73—148
Paul Imondi 78-70—148
Ryan Schmitz 74-74—148
Oscar Fraustro 72-77—149
Armando Favela 73-76—149
Oliver Bekker 73-76—149
Taylor Moore 73-76—149
Derek Fathauer 76-73—149
Thomas Bass 73-76—149
Edward Loar 73-76—149
Motin Yeung 76-73—149
Grant Hirschman 75-74—149
Ben Griffin 76-74—150
Patrick Sullivan 76-75—151
Tom Lovelady 73-79—152
Eric Axley 77-75—152
J.T. Griffin 80-72—152
Ryan McCormick 72-80—152
Jimmy Stanger 71-82—153
Conrad Shindler 78-75—153
Rico Hoey 77-77—154
Jordan Gumberg 79-76—155

