Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry Tour – Wichita Open Scores

June 21, 2019 8:46 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Friday
At Crestview Country Club
Wichita, Kan.
Purse: $625,000
Yardage: 6,910; Par 70
Second Round
a-amateur
Scottie Scheffler 66-64—130
Tyson Alexander 66-64—130
Bryan Bigley 67-64—131
Erik Compton 64-67—131
David Lingmerth 64-67—131
Henrik Norlander 63-68—131
Steven Ihm 70-63—133
Rafael Campos 67-66—133
Kevin Dougherty 64-69—133
Andres Gallegos 67-66—133
Jamie Arnold 67-67—134
Chase Hanna 69-65—134
Taylor Moore 63-71—134
Paul Haley II 66-68—134
Joshua Creel 65-69—134
Michael Hebert 63-71—134
Chad Ramey 66-68—134
MJ Daffue 65-69—134
Danny Walker 69-66—135
Luke Guthrie 67-68—135
Max Rottluff 66-69—135
Max Greyserman 67-68—135
Oliver Bekker 65-70—135
Vince Covello 67-68—135
Braden Thornberry 67-68—135
Charlie Saxon 67-68—135
Chris Baker 68-68—136
Rhein Gibson 67-69—136
Dan McCarthy 69-67—136
Lee McCoy 68-68—136
Doug Ghim 69-67—136
Matthew NeSmith 67-69—136
Chase Seiffert 69-67—136
Tim Wilkinson 71-66—137
Ryan Brehm 69-68—137
Bo Hoag 68-69—137
Marcelo Rozo 67-70—137
Austin Smotherman 65-72—137
Byron Meth 70-67—137
Wade Binfield 69-68—137
Thomas Bass 70-67—137
Oscar Fraustro 66-71—137
Sebastian Cappelen 66-71—137
Tom Lovelady 66-71—137
Ben Martin 66-71—137
Trevor Cone 68-69—137
Callum Tarren 68-69—137
Tommy Gainey 65-72—137
Jordan Niebrugge 69-68—137
Joseph Winslow 71-66—137
Eric Axley 71-67—138
Andres Gonzales 70-68—138
Ethan Tracy 67-71—138
Brian Richey 69-69—138
Jimmy Gunn 70-68—138
Rafael Becker 69-69—138
Brad Fritsch 69-69—138
Tag Ridings 70-68—138
Steven Alker 66-72—138
Kristoffer Ventura 69-69—138
Jimmy Beck 70-68—138
Lee Hodges 66-72—138
D.H. Lee 71-68—139
Drew Weaver 69-70—139
Harry Higgs 70-69—139
Jon Curran 70-69—139
Steve Marino 67-72—139
John Merrick 67-72—139
Xinjun Zhang 67-72—139
Mark Anderson 68-71—139
Matt Atkins 67-72—139
Brock Mackenzie 67-72—139
Ryan Baca 66-73—139
Kevin Kring 69-70—139
Missed the Cut
Nicholas Thompson 68-72—140
Brett Drewitt 70-70—140
Scott Gutschewski 70-70—140
Carl Yuan 71-69—140
Albin Choi 72-68—140
Dylan Wu 69-71—140
Brandon Crick 69-71—140
George Cunningham 71-69—140
Andy Zhang 70-70—140
Eric Steger 72-68—140
Dan Woltman 70-70—140
Derek Oland 72-68—140
Benjamín Alvarado 69-71—140
Andrew Novak 75-65—140
Tom Whitney 71-69—140
Jonathan Randolph 70-70—140
Michael Gligic 65-75—140
Nelson Ledesma 66-74—140
Spence Fulford 67-73—140
Mark Hubbard 73-68—141
Zecheng Dou 73-68—141
Dawie van der Walt 69-72—141
Daniel Summerhays 72-69—141
Vincent Whaley 74-67—141
Ben Polland 71-70—141
William Harrold 73-68—141
Timothy Madigan 67-74—141
Brett Coletta 70-71—141
Sebastián Vázquez 69-72—141
Vince India 72-69—141
Jonathan Hodge 69-72—141
Horacio León 70-71—141
Patrick Sullivan 66-75—141
Conrad Shindler 69-72—141
Will Cannon 63-78—141
JD Dornes 70-71—141
Brian Campbell 70-72—142
Scott Harrington 70-72—142
Brett Stegmaier 73-69—142
Derek Ernst 69-73—142
Michael Gellerman 70-72—142
Will MacKenzie 65-77—142
Rico Hoey 73-69—142
Michael McGowan 71-71—142
Dylan Meyer 70-72—142
Ben Griffin 68-74—142
Edward Loar 75-68—143
Rob Oppenheim 72-71—143
Martin Flores 73-70—143
Toni Hakula 71-72—143
Blake Cannon 73-70—143
Michael Arnaud 73-70—143
Paul Stankowski 69-74—143
Robert Garrigus 73-70—143
Matthew Campbell 71-72—143
Christopher Petefish 73-70—143
Billy Kennerly 72-72—144
Nick Voke 71-73—144
Michael Buttacavoli 72-72—144
Derek Bard 73-71—144
J.T. Griffin 72-72—144
Matt Harmon 70-74—144
Armando Favela 66-78—144
Rylee Reinertson 68-76—144
Joseph Bramlett 76-69—145
David Skinns 73-72—145
James Driscoll 74-72—146
Mark Blakefield 72-74—146
Jack Maguire 66-80—146
Brandon Matthews 71-76—147
Olin Browne, Jr. 74-73—147
a-Isaiah Jackson 70-78—148
Frank Lickliter II 74-75—149
Jordan Gumberg 78-71—149
Seann Harlingten 78-74—152
Andrew Loupe 75-77—152
Nick Heinen 75-81—156
Garrett Osborn WD
Greg Yates WD

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.