Korn Ferry Tour – Wichita Open Scores

Friday At Crestview Country Club Wichita, Kan. Purse: $625,000 Yardage: 6,910; Par 70 Second Round a-amateur Scottie Scheffler 66-64—130 Tyson Alexander 66-64—130 Bryan Bigley 67-64—131 Erik Compton 64-67—131 David Lingmerth 64-67—131 Henrik Norlander 63-68—131 Steven Ihm 70-63—133 Rafael Campos 67-66—133 Kevin Dougherty 64-69—133 Andres Gallegos 67-66—133 Jamie Arnold 67-67—134 Chase Hanna 69-65—134 Taylor Moore 63-71—134 Paul Haley II 66-68—134 Joshua Creel 65-69—134 Michael Hebert 63-71—134 Chad Ramey 66-68—134 MJ Daffue 65-69—134 Danny Walker 69-66—135 Luke Guthrie 67-68—135 Max Rottluff 66-69—135 Max Greyserman 67-68—135 Oliver Bekker 65-70—135 Vince Covello 67-68—135 Braden Thornberry 67-68—135 Charlie Saxon 67-68—135 Chris Baker 68-68—136 Rhein Gibson 67-69—136 Dan McCarthy 69-67—136 Lee McCoy 68-68—136 Doug Ghim 69-67—136 Matthew NeSmith 67-69—136 Chase Seiffert 69-67—136 Tim Wilkinson 71-66—137 Ryan Brehm 69-68—137 Bo Hoag 68-69—137 Marcelo Rozo 67-70—137 Austin Smotherman 65-72—137 Byron Meth 70-67—137 Wade Binfield 69-68—137 Thomas Bass 70-67—137 Oscar Fraustro 66-71—137 Sebastian Cappelen 66-71—137 Tom Lovelady 66-71—137 Ben Martin 66-71—137 Trevor Cone 68-69—137 Callum Tarren 68-69—137 Tommy Gainey 65-72—137 Jordan Niebrugge 69-68—137 Joseph Winslow 71-66—137 Eric Axley 71-67—138 Andres Gonzales 70-68—138 Ethan Tracy 67-71—138 Brian Richey 69-69—138 Jimmy Gunn 70-68—138 Rafael Becker 69-69—138 Brad Fritsch 69-69—138 Tag Ridings 70-68—138 Steven Alker 66-72—138 Kristoffer Ventura 69-69—138 Jimmy Beck 70-68—138 Lee Hodges 66-72—138 D.H. Lee 71-68—139 Drew Weaver 69-70—139 Harry Higgs 70-69—139 Jon Curran 70-69—139 Steve Marino 67-72—139 John Merrick 67-72—139 Xinjun Zhang 67-72—139 Mark Anderson 68-71—139 Matt Atkins 67-72—139 Brock Mackenzie 67-72—139 Ryan Baca 66-73—139 Kevin Kring 69-70—139 Missed the Cut Nicholas Thompson 68-72—140 Brett Drewitt 70-70—140 Scott Gutschewski 70-70—140 Carl Yuan 71-69—140 Albin Choi 72-68—140 Dylan Wu 69-71—140 Brandon Crick 69-71—140 George Cunningham 71-69—140 Andy Zhang 70-70—140 Eric Steger 72-68—140 Dan Woltman 70-70—140 Derek Oland 72-68—140 Benjamín Alvarado 69-71—140 Andrew Novak 75-65—140 Tom Whitney 71-69—140 Jonathan Randolph 70-70—140 Michael Gligic 65-75—140 Nelson Ledesma 66-74—140 Spence Fulford 67-73—140 Mark Hubbard 73-68—141 Zecheng Dou 73-68—141 Dawie van der Walt 69-72—141 Daniel Summerhays 72-69—141 Vincent Whaley 74-67—141 Ben Polland 71-70—141 William Harrold 73-68—141 Timothy Madigan 67-74—141 Brett Coletta 70-71—141 Sebastián Vázquez 69-72—141 Vince India 72-69—141 Jonathan Hodge 69-72—141 Horacio León 70-71—141 Patrick Sullivan 66-75—141 Conrad Shindler 69-72—141 Will Cannon 63-78—141 JD Dornes 70-71—141 Brian Campbell 70-72—142 Scott Harrington 70-72—142 Brett Stegmaier 73-69—142 Derek Ernst 69-73—142 Michael Gellerman 70-72—142 Will MacKenzie 65-77—142 Rico Hoey 73-69—142 Michael McGowan 71-71—142 Dylan Meyer 70-72—142 Ben Griffin 68-74—142 Edward Loar 75-68—143 Rob Oppenheim 72-71—143 Martin Flores 73-70—143 Toni Hakula 71-72—143 Blake Cannon 73-70—143 Michael Arnaud 73-70—143 Paul Stankowski 69-74—143 Robert Garrigus 73-70—143 Matthew Campbell 71-72—143 Christopher Petefish 73-70—143 Billy Kennerly 72-72—144 Nick Voke 71-73—144 Michael Buttacavoli 72-72—144 Derek Bard 73-71—144 J.T. Griffin 72-72—144 Matt Harmon 70-74—144 Armando Favela 66-78—144 Rylee Reinertson 68-76—144 Joseph Bramlett 76-69—145 David Skinns 73-72—145 James Driscoll 74-72—146 Mark Blakefield 72-74—146 Jack Maguire 66-80—146 Brandon Matthews 71-76—147 Olin Browne, Jr. 74-73—147 a-Isaiah Jackson 70-78—148 Frank Lickliter II 74-75—149 Jordan Gumberg 78-71—149 Seann Harlingten 78-74—152 Andrew Loupe 75-77—152 Nick Heinen 75-81—156 Garrett Osborn WD Greg Yates WD

