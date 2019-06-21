Korn Ferry Tour – Wichita Open Scores

|Friday
|At Crestview Country Club
|Wichita, Kan.
|Purse: $625,000
|Yardage: 6,910; Par 70
|Second Round
|a-amateur
|Scottie Scheffler
|66-64—130
|Tyson Alexander
|66-64—130
|Bryan Bigley
|67-64—131
|Erik Compton
|64-67—131
|David Lingmerth
|64-67—131
|Henrik Norlander
|63-68—131
|Steven Ihm
|70-63—133
|Rafael Campos
|67-66—133
|Kevin Dougherty
|64-69—133
|Andres Gallegos
|67-66—133
|Jamie Arnold
|67-67—134
|Chase Hanna
|69-65—134
|Taylor Moore
|63-71—134
|Paul Haley II
|66-68—134
|Joshua Creel
|65-69—134
|Michael Hebert
|63-71—134
|Chad Ramey
|66-68—134
|MJ Daffue
|65-69—134
|Danny Walker
|69-66—135
|Luke Guthrie
|67-68—135
|Max Rottluff
|66-69—135
|Max Greyserman
|67-68—135
|Oliver Bekker
|65-70—135
|Vince Covello
|67-68—135
|Braden Thornberry
|67-68—135
|Charlie Saxon
|67-68—135
|Chris Baker
|68-68—136
|Rhein Gibson
|67-69—136
|Dan McCarthy
|69-67—136
|Lee McCoy
|68-68—136
|Doug Ghim
|69-67—136
|Matthew NeSmith
|67-69—136
|Chase Seiffert
|69-67—136
|Tim Wilkinson
|71-66—137
|Ryan Brehm
|69-68—137
|Bo Hoag
|68-69—137
|Marcelo Rozo
|67-70—137
|Austin Smotherman
|65-72—137
|Byron Meth
|70-67—137
|Wade Binfield
|69-68—137
|Thomas Bass
|70-67—137
|Oscar Fraustro
|66-71—137
|Sebastian Cappelen
|66-71—137
|Tom Lovelady
|66-71—137
|Ben Martin
|66-71—137
|Trevor Cone
|68-69—137
|Callum Tarren
|68-69—137
|Tommy Gainey
|65-72—137
|Jordan Niebrugge
|69-68—137
|Joseph Winslow
|71-66—137
|Eric Axley
|71-67—138
|Andres Gonzales
|70-68—138
|Ethan Tracy
|67-71—138
|Brian Richey
|69-69—138
|Jimmy Gunn
|70-68—138
|Rafael Becker
|69-69—138
|Brad Fritsch
|69-69—138
|Tag Ridings
|70-68—138
|Steven Alker
|66-72—138
|Kristoffer Ventura
|69-69—138
|Jimmy Beck
|70-68—138
|Lee Hodges
|66-72—138
|D.H. Lee
|71-68—139
|Drew Weaver
|69-70—139
|Harry Higgs
|70-69—139
|Jon Curran
|70-69—139
|Steve Marino
|67-72—139
|John Merrick
|67-72—139
|Xinjun Zhang
|67-72—139
|Mark Anderson
|68-71—139
|Matt Atkins
|67-72—139
|Brock Mackenzie
|67-72—139
|Ryan Baca
|66-73—139
|Kevin Kring
|69-70—139
|Missed the Cut
|Nicholas Thompson
|68-72—140
|Brett Drewitt
|70-70—140
|Scott Gutschewski
|70-70—140
|Carl Yuan
|71-69—140
|Albin Choi
|72-68—140
|Dylan Wu
|69-71—140
|Brandon Crick
|69-71—140
|George Cunningham
|71-69—140
|Andy Zhang
|70-70—140
|Eric Steger
|72-68—140
|Dan Woltman
|70-70—140
|Derek Oland
|72-68—140
|Benjamín Alvarado
|69-71—140
|Andrew Novak
|75-65—140
|Tom Whitney
|71-69—140
|Jonathan Randolph
|70-70—140
|Michael Gligic
|65-75—140
|Nelson Ledesma
|66-74—140
|Spence Fulford
|67-73—140
|Mark Hubbard
|73-68—141
|Zecheng Dou
|73-68—141
|Dawie van der Walt
|69-72—141
|Daniel Summerhays
|72-69—141
|Vincent Whaley
|74-67—141
|Ben Polland
|71-70—141
|William Harrold
|73-68—141
|Timothy Madigan
|67-74—141
|Brett Coletta
|70-71—141
|Sebastián Vázquez
|69-72—141
|Vince India
|72-69—141
|Jonathan Hodge
|69-72—141
|Horacio León
|70-71—141
|Patrick Sullivan
|66-75—141
|Conrad Shindler
|69-72—141
|Will Cannon
|63-78—141
|JD Dornes
|70-71—141
|Brian Campbell
|70-72—142
|Scott Harrington
|70-72—142
|Brett Stegmaier
|73-69—142
|Derek Ernst
|69-73—142
|Michael Gellerman
|70-72—142
|Will MacKenzie
|65-77—142
|Rico Hoey
|73-69—142
|Michael McGowan
|71-71—142
|Dylan Meyer
|70-72—142
|Ben Griffin
|68-74—142
|Edward Loar
|75-68—143
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-71—143
|Martin Flores
|73-70—143
|Toni Hakula
|71-72—143
|Blake Cannon
|73-70—143
|Michael Arnaud
|73-70—143
|Paul Stankowski
|69-74—143
|Robert Garrigus
|73-70—143
|Matthew Campbell
|71-72—143
|Christopher Petefish
|73-70—143
|Billy Kennerly
|72-72—144
|Nick Voke
|71-73—144
|Michael Buttacavoli
|72-72—144
|Derek Bard
|73-71—144
|J.T. Griffin
|72-72—144
|Matt Harmon
|70-74—144
|Armando Favela
|66-78—144
|Rylee Reinertson
|68-76—144
|Joseph Bramlett
|76-69—145
|David Skinns
|73-72—145
|James Driscoll
|74-72—146
|Mark Blakefield
|72-74—146
|Jack Maguire
|66-80—146
|Brandon Matthews
|71-76—147
|Olin Browne, Jr.
|74-73—147
|a-Isaiah Jackson
|70-78—148
|Frank Lickliter II
|74-75—149
|Jordan Gumberg
|78-71—149
|Seann Harlingten
|78-74—152
|Andrew Loupe
|75-77—152
|Nick Heinen
|75-81—156
|Garrett Osborn
|WD
|Greg Yates
|WD
