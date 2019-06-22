Listen Live Sports

Krakow confirmed to host 2023 European Games

June 22, 2019 5:29 am
 
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Polish city of Krakow has been confirmed as the host of the 2023 European Games.

It was the only bidder after a Russian plan to hold the games in Kazan fizzled out.

It will continue the European Games’ run of being hosted in Eastern European countries after Azerbaijan held the inaugural event in 2015 and the 2019 event opened in Belarus on Friday.

Krakow, which will have some venues in the surrounding Malopolska region, was a late replacement for the city of Katowice as Poland’s host candidate.

___

