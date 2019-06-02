Listen Live Sports

Kreidler homers twice to lead UCLA to 11-6 win over Baylor

June 2, 2019 7:10 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Kreidler drove in three runs and hit one of UCLA’s four home runs as the Bruins eliminated Baylor 11-6 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Los Angeles Regional.

Kreidler’s two-run homer in the sixth gave UCLA a three-run lead, which it was able to expand. Jake Pries, Michael Toglia and Noah Cardenas also homered for the Bruins (49-9), who are the national top seed. Pries and Toglia also had two hits and drove in two runs.

UCLA will face Loyola Marymount for the regional title Sunday night and a spot in next weekend’s Super Regional. If the Bruins win the first game, there will be a deciding contest on Monday.

Felix Rubi, the second of six UCLA pitchers, got the win and allowed only one run on one hit in three innings.

Cole Haring homered twice and drove in three runs for Baylor (35-19). Starter Tyler Thomas took the loss, surrendering six runs on four hits.

Shea Langoliers, who set an NCAA Tournament record with 11 RBIs in Saturday’s win over Omaha, went 0 for 4.

