LA city attorney defers prosecution of Dodgers pitcher Urías

June 4, 2019 5:12 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles city prosecutors have decided to defer prosecution of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías for a May 13 domestic violence arrest.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office says Urías will instead be summoned to a hearing and told no action will be taken as long as he doesn’t commit acts of violence against anyone for a year.

The Los Angeles Times reports city prosecutors also said Monday that Urías must successfully complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

The prosecutor’s office says it’s deferring prosecution because the alleged victim had no physical injury and never indicated to police or witnesses that she believed she was a victim, and because Urias has no prior record of criminal conduct.

Major League Baseball placed Urías on administrative leave for a week after the incident and said its own investigation is continuing.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

