Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LEADING OFF: Ohtani works off mound, Keuchel makes 2nd start

June 25, 2019 11:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:

GETTIN’ LOOSE

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Los Angeles lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.

Advertisement

The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won’t pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts as a rookie. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 61 runs with a .925 OPS.

STEP IT UP

Dallas Keuchel makes his second start since signing a one-year, $13 million contract with Atlanta earlier this month. The former AL Cy Young Award winner lost in his Braves debut, laboring through five innings in a loss at Washington.

Keuchel will face Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.75) in Chicago. Darvish has no-decisions in his last 10 starts and has yet to win at Wrigley Field as a Cub.

ROYAL RETURN

Kansas City left-hander Eric Skoglund’s rejoins the roster after the end of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for banned performance-enhancing drugs.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Skoglund was in the mix to make the Royals’ rotation before the penalty. He’s made three minor league rehab starts, and reports to the club in Cleveland.

REPEAT AFTER ME

Miami rookie Zac Gallen faces Trea Turner, Juan Soto and the Nationals at Marlins Park.

The 23-year-old righty made his major league debut last week and pitched five impressive innings at St. Louis, allowing one earned run and five hits while striking out six.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.