Libema Open Results

June 10, 2019 3:28 pm
 
Monday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: Men, $720,160 (WT250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Jurij Rodionova, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Cristian Garin (7), Chile, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Women
First Round

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (7), Slovakia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, vs. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Thiemo de Bakker and David Pel, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-2.

Women
First Round

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, and Wang Yafan, China, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (1), Czech Republic, 0-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Kristyna Pliskova and Barbara Stefkova, Czech Republic, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7.

