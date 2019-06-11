Libéma Open Results

Tuesday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: Men, $720,160 (WT250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Richard Gasquet (8), France, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

David Goffin (5), Belgium, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-0, 6-2.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Women First Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Alison Van Uytvanck (9), Belgium, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko (4), Ukraine, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-1.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Men First Round

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, and Diego Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8.

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Women First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Paula Kania, Poland, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 1-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Michaella Krajicek and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

