Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Libéma Open Results

June 11, 2019 1:22 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: Men, $720,160 (WT250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Richard Gasquet (8), France, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

David Goffin (5), Belgium, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-0, 6-2.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Advertisement

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Women
First Round

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Alison Van Uytvanck (9), Belgium, def. Wang Yafan, China, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko (4), Ukraine, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Destanee Aiava, Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4.

        Federal employees perceive more harassment, discrimination in recent years, MSPB says

Alison Riske, United States, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-1.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, and Diego Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-8.

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Women
First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, and Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-4, 6-0.

Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Paula Kania, Poland, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Kaitlyn Christian (3), United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 1-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Michaella Krajicek and Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.