Libéma Open Results

June 13, 2019 2:35 pm
 
1 min read
Thursday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: Men, $720,160 (WT250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Second Round

David Goffin (5), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Cristian Garin (7), Chile, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-5, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Fernando Verdasco (4), France, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Richard Gasquet (8), France, leads Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 1-2, susp. rain.

Women
Second Round

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Alison Van Uytvanck (9), Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, leads Alexandra Rus, Netherlands, 7-5, 4-3 (40-15), susp., rain.

Doubles
Men
Quarterfinals

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3.

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (2), New Zealand, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Alex de Minaur, Australia, and D Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (4), Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Women
Quarterfinals

Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, def. Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Paula Kania, Poland, 6-3, 7-5.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, and Wang Yafan, China, def. Kristyna Pliskova and Barbora Stefkova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

