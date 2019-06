Libéma Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: Men, $720,160 (WT250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Second Round

Richard Gasquet (8), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Borna Coric (2), Croatia, def. Cristian Garin (7), Chile, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. David Goffin (5), Belgium, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Alex de Minaur (3), Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet (8), France, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Women Second Round

Alison Riske, United States, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Alexandra Rus, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinals

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Alison Riske, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Men Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women Quarterfinal

Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 7-5, 6-2.

Semifinal

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, and Wang Yafan, China, 6-3, 3-6, 13-11.

