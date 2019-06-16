Libéma Open Results

|Sunday
|At Autotron Rosmalen
|Den Bosch, Netherlands
|Purse: Men, $720,160 (ATP250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Grass-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Semifinals
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Borna Coric (2), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Richard Gasquet (8), France, 7-5, 6-3.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Alison Riske, United States, def. Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
|Doubles
|Women
|Championship
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.
