Libéma Open Results

Sunday At Autotron Rosmalen Den Bosch, Netherlands Purse: Men, $720,160 (ATP250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Semifinals

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Borna Coric (2), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Richard Gasquet (8), France, 7-5, 6-3.

Championship

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Women Championship

Alison Riske, United States, def. Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles Women Championship

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

