Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Libéma Open Results

June 16, 2019 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Autotron Rosmalen
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Purse: Men, $720,160 (ATP250); Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Grass-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Semifinals

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Borna Coric (2), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Richard Gasquet (8), France, 7-5, 6-3.

Championship

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Women
Championship

Alison Riske, United States, def. Kiki Bertens (1), Netherlands, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Advertisement
Doubles
Women
Championship

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Lesley Kerkhove and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.