Liberty-Dream, Box

NEW YORK (74)

Boyd 6-8 2-2 15, Charles 10-24 4-6 24, Durr 5-8 1-2 11, Gray 3-8 2-2 8, Nurse 2-12 2-2 6, Bias 1-3 0-0 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 3-5 0-0 6, Wright 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-71 11-14 74.

ATLANTA (58)

Breland 1-3 0-0 2, Cazorla 1-5 0-0 3, Hayes 3-15 1-2 7, Montgomery 3-13 3-3 11, Williams 2-5 6-8 10, Billings 1-8 0-0 2, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0, Sykes 7-16 0-0 18. Totals 19-70 12-15 58.

New York 19 20 17 18—74 Atlanta 16 12 20 10—58

3-Point Goals_New York 1-11 (Boyd 1-1, Charles 0-1, Wright 0-1, Bias 0-1, Durr 0-1, Nurse 0-6), Atlanta 8-28 (Sykes 4-5, Montgomery 2-11, Coffey 1-2, Cazorla 1-5, Hayes 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Gray 15), Atlanta 30 (Williams 8). Assists_New York 17 (Boyd, Wright, Durr 4), Atlanta 14 (Hayes, Sykes 4). Total Fouls_New York 22, Atlanta 16. Technicals_Charles. A_4,359 (18,118).

