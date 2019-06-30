Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Liberty-Dream, Box

June 30, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (74)

Boyd 6-8 2-2 15, Charles 10-24 4-6 24, Durr 5-8 1-2 11, Gray 3-8 2-2 8, Nurse 2-12 2-2 6, Bias 1-3 0-0 2, Raincock-Ekunwe 3-5 0-0 6, Wright 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-71 11-14 74.

ATLANTA (58)

Breland 1-3 0-0 2, Cazorla 1-5 0-0 3, Hayes 3-15 1-2 7, Montgomery 3-13 3-3 11, Williams 2-5 6-8 10, Billings 1-8 0-0 2, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0, Sykes 7-16 0-0 18. Totals 19-70 12-15 58.

New York 19 20 17 18—74
Atlanta 16 12 20 10—58

3-Point Goals_New York 1-11 (Boyd 1-1, Charles 0-1, Wright 0-1, Bias 0-1, Durr 0-1, Nurse 0-6), Atlanta 8-28 (Sykes 4-5, Montgomery 2-11, Coffey 1-2, Cazorla 1-5, Hayes 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Gray 15), Atlanta 30 (Williams 8). Assists_New York 17 (Boyd, Wright, Durr 4), Atlanta 14 (Hayes, Sykes 4). Total Fouls_New York 22, Atlanta 16. Technicals_Charles. A_4,359 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.