Liberty-Fever, Box

NEW YORK (77)

Boyd 0-3 0-0 0, Charles 6-17 3-4 15, Durr 4-12 3-3 12, Nurse 4-8 3-4 14, Zahui B 4-9 1-3 11, Allen 0-7 2-2 2, Bias 0-1 2-2 2, Gray 5-9 1-3 11, Hartley 0-6 3-4 3, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 26-75 18-25 77.

INDIANA (92)

Achonwa 3-3 1-1 7, Dupree 3-5 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 8-14 2-2 23, Laney 4-7 1-2 9, Wheeler 4-7 2-2 10, Burke 1-1 4-4 7, Kea 4-6 1-2 10, Mavunga 1-4 0-0 2, McCall 1-4 0-0 2, McCowan 1-3 1-2 3, T.Mitchell 4-11 3-5 11. Totals 34-65 17-22 92.

New York 7 22 21 27—77 Indiana 26 19 28 19—92

3-Point Goals_New York 7-24 (Nurse 3-7, Zahui B 2-6, Xu 1-1, Durr 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Bias 0-1, Hartley 0-2, Allen 0-3), Indiana 7-16 (K.Mitchell 5-7, Kea 1-1, Burke 1-1, Wheeler 0-1, Laney 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Gray 9), Indiana 31 (McCowan 6). Assists_New York 19 (Boyd 6), Indiana 19 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_New York 22, Indiana 19. Technicals_Indiana coach Fever (Defensive three second) 2, Achonwa. A_5,003 (20,000).

