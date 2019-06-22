Listen Live Sports

Liberty-Lynx, Box

June 22, 2019 10:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (83)

Boyd 3-10 1-1 7, Charles 9-22 3-5 22, Durr 4-8 0-0 10, Gray 5-6 0-0 11, Nurse 9-19 1-1 24, Bias 0-0 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 4-8 0-0 9, Xu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-74 5-7 83.

MINNESOTA (92)

Collier 7-10 2-4 19, Dantas 1-6 5-7 7, Fowles 8-13 3-5 19, Robinson 3-7 4-4 10, Sims 9-15 2-4 20, Brown 1-7 3-3 5, Christmas-Kelly 4-6 2-3 12, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 21-30 92.

New York 25 18 14 26—83
Minnesota 24 18 28 22—92

3-Point Goals_New York 10-25 (Nurse 5-11, Durr 2-4, Gray 1-1, Wright 1-3, Charles 1-6), Minnesota 5-15 (Collier 3-3, Christmas-Kelly 2-3, Dantas 0-1, Sims 0-3, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 26 (Charles 9), Minnesota 35 (Fowles 10). Assists_New York 20 (Boyd 8), Minnesota 19 (Dantas 5). Total Fouls_New York 22, Minnesota 13. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_8,600 (19,356).

