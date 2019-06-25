Listen Live Sports

Lightning sign 2019 first-round draft pick Nolan Foote

June 25, 2019 4:57 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2019 first-round draft pick Nolan Foote to a three-year entry level contract.

The Lightning took the 18-year old forward from Kelowna of the Western Hockey League 27th overall. He is the younger brother of the Lightning’s 2017 first-round pick Cal Foote and the son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote.

Foote had 36 goals and 63 points in 66 games during the 2018-19 season.

The signing was announced Tuesday.

