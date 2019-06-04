Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Longtime NFL linebacker NaVorro Bowman retires

June 4, 2019 7:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Longtime NFL linebacker NaVorro Bowman has retired.

Bowman announced his retirement Tuesday at the headquarters of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent eight-plus seasons in San Francisco after being drafted in the third round in 2010 and was a key part of a defense that went to three straight NFC title games and one Super Bowl.

Bowman teamed with Patrick Willis to form one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL. He was named an All-Pro four times and had the interception return for a touchdown that sealed the final game ever at Candlestick Park in 2013.

Bowman was released by San Francisco in October 2017 and played 10 games that season with the Oakland Raiders. Bowman didn’t play last year.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.