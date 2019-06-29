Los Angeles FC-Rapids, Sums

Los Angeles FC 0 0—0 Colorado 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Wilson, 2 (Price), 49th minute.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega; Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Price, 72nd; Bassett, 75th; Mezquida, 85th. Los Angeles FC, Nguyen, 58th; Blackmon, 61st.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere; Chris Wattam; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_15,968.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price (Dillon Serna, 73rd); Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio (Cole Bassett, 66th), Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Mezquida, 52nd).

Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Steven Beitashour (Mohammed El Munir, 52nd), Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura; Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Adrien Perez, 52nd), Josh Perez (Rodolfo Zelaya, 67th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.

