Louisville routs East Carolina 14-1 in NCAA super regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Danny Oriente and Jake Snider each knocked in three runs and Reid Detmers held East Carolina to five hits in seven innings in Louisville’s 14-1 blowout win in Friday’s first game of the NCAA Tournament super regional.

Hitless for 3 1/3 innings against Pirates ace Jake Agnos (11-3), the Cardinals (48-16) erupted for four runs off three doubles. Oriente’s three-run drive to right made it 4-0 after Tyler Fitzgerald doubled in Logan Wyatt, who also doubled. Snider’s two-run double keyed a five-run fifth that broke the game open, and Louisville scored three more times in the sixth and twice in the seventh.

Detmers (12-4) worked through early trouble to shut out ECU (47-17) until yielding Spencer Brickhouse’s sixth-inning homer. The sophomore left-hander struck out six and walked two.

Fitzgerald had four hits, four runs and two RBI, and Alex Binelas had two RBI as Louisville finished with 18 hits, including five doubles. The Cardinals can clinch the best-of-three series with a win on Saturday.

