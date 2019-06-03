LPGA Tour Statistics

Through June 2 Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 69.2. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.8. 3, Minjee Lee, 69.809. 4, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.833. 5, Nelly Korda, 69.895. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 70.033. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 70.038. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, 70.1, . 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.167. 10, Amy Yang, 70.294.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 285.6. 2, Angel Yin, 283.3. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 280.4. 4, Elizabeth Szokol, 280.2. 5, Jessica Korda, 279.2. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 278.5. 7, Joanna Klatten, 278.0. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 276.8. 9, Yani Tseng, 276.2. 10, Alana Uriell, 276.1.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, .796. 2, Minjee Lee, .773. 3, Nelly Korda, .772. 4 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson, Sung Hyun Park and Jessica Korda, .761. 7, Yu Liu, .761. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, .760. 9, Jeongeun Lee6, .759. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .755.

Putts per GIR

1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 2, Jin Young Ko, 1.74. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 4, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.76. 5, Sung Hyun Park, 1.76. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.77. 7, Azahara Munoz, 1.77. 8, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.77. 9, Minjee Lee, 1.77. 10, Stacy Lewis, 1.77.

Birdies

1, Minjee Lee, 189. 2, Jin Young Ko, 176. 3 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Azahara Munoz, 173. 5 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn and Yu Liu, 172. 7, Nelly Korda, 170. 8, Moriya Jutanugarn, 163. 9, Eun-Hee Ji, 160. 10 (tie), Mi Hyang Lee and Brooke M. Henderson, 158.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 10. 2 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn, Brittany Altomare, Minjee Lee, Bronte Law and Wei-Ling Hsu, 6. 7 (tie), Charley Hull, Annie Park and Jasmine Suwannapura, 5. 10, 13 tied with 4.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Yu Liu, .679. 2 (tie), Jackie Stoelting and Hyo Joo Kim, .667. 4, Katherine Kirk, .659. 5, Tiffany Joh, .625. 6, Morgan Pressel, .618. 7, Lauren Stephenson, .606. 8, Pornanong Phatlum, .596. 9, Xiyu Lin, .595. 10, Chella Choi, .585.

Rounds Under Par

1 (tie), Jin Young Ko and Jeongeun Lee6, .750. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, .731. 4, Inbee Park, .719. 5, Minjee Lee, .702. 6, Gaby Lopez, .674. 7, Nelly Korda, .658. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, .650. 9, Kristen Gillman, .636. 10, Haru Nomura, .633.

