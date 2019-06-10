Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LPGA Tour Statistics

June 10, 2019 11:42 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Through June 9
Scoring

1, Jin Young Ko, 69.2. 2, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.641. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.791. 4, Minjee Lee, 69.809. 5, Nelly Korda, 69.895. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 70.033. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 70.038. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, 70.1. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.2. 10, Amy Yang, 70.243.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 284.9. 2, Angel Yin, 282.0. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 280.4. 4, Jessica Korda, 279.2. 5, Joanna Klatten, 279.0. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 278.4. 7, Elizabeth Szokol, 278.3. 8, Yani Tseng, 276.2. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 276.0. 10, Lexi Thompson, 274.6.

Greens in Regulation

1, Jin Young Ko, .796. 2, Minjee Lee, .773. 3, Nelly Korda, .772. 4 (tie), Sung Hyun Park and Jessica Korda, .761. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, .760. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .757. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, .755. 9, Amy Olson, .754. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .751.

Putts per GIR

1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 2, Jin Young Ko, 1.74. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 1.76. 5, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.76. 6, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 1.76. 7, Azahara Munoz, 1.77. 8, Sarah Kemp, 1.77. 9, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.77. 10, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.77.

Advertisement
Birdies

1, Minjee Lee, 189. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 187. 3, Yu Liu, 185. 4, Jin Young Ko, 176. 5 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Azahara Munoz, 173. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 172. 8, Nelly Korda, 170. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 166. 10, Jeongeun Lee6, 164.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Eagles

1, Carlota Ciganda, 10. 2 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn, Brittany Altomare, Bronte Law, Wei-Ling Hsu and Minjee Lee, 6. 7, 6 tied with 5.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Jackie Stoelting and Hyo Joo Kim, .667. 3, Yu Liu, .661. 4, Katherine Kirk, .659. 5, Sarah Kemp, .640. 6, Morgan Pressel, .606. 7, Bronte Law, .588. 8, Chella Choi, .585. 9, Lauren Stephenson, .583. 10, Nasa Hataoka, .577.

Rounds Under Par

1, Jeongeun Lee6, .769. 2, Jin Young Ko, .750. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, .731. 4, Inbee Park, .719. 5, Minjee Lee, .702. 6, Gaby Lopez, .674. 7, Nelly Korda, .658. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, .651. 9, Haru Nomura, .633. 10, Shanshan Feng, .625.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.