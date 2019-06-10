LPGA Tour Statistics

1, Jin Young Ko, 69.2. 2, Jeongeun Lee6, 69.641. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.791. 4, Minjee Lee, 69.809. 5, Nelly Korda, 69.895. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 70.033. 7, Hyo Joo Kim, 70.038. 8, Eun-Hee Ji, 70.1. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 70.2. 10, Amy Yang, 70.243.
1, Anne van Dam, 284.9. 2, Angel Yin, 282.0. 3, Sung Hyun Park, 280.4. 4, Jessica Korda, 279.2. 5, Joanna Klatten, 279.0. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 278.4. 7, Elizabeth Szokol, 278.3. 8, Yani Tseng, 276.2. 9, Brooke M. Henderson, 276.0. 10, Lexi Thompson, 274.6.
1, Jin Young Ko, .796. 2, Minjee Lee, .773. 3, Nelly Korda, .772. 4 (tie), Sung Hyun Park and Jessica Korda, .761. 6, Eun-Hee Ji, .760. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, .757. 8, Jeongeun Lee6, .755. 9, Amy Olson, .754. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .751.
1, Mi Jung Hur, 1.73. 2, Jin Young Ko, 1.74. 3, Haru Nomura, 1.75. 4, Sung Hyun Park, 1.76. 5, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.76. 6, Pajaree Anannarukarn, 1.76. 7, Azahara Munoz, 1.77. 8, Sarah Kemp, 1.77. 9, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.77. 10, Suzuka Yamaguchi, 1.77.
1, Minjee Lee, 189. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 187. 3, Yu Liu, 185. 4, Jin Young Ko, 176. 5 (tie), Gaby Lopez and Azahara Munoz, 173. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 172. 8, Nelly Korda, 170. 9, Carlota Ciganda, 166. 10, Jeongeun Lee6, 164.
1, Carlota Ciganda, 10. 2 (tie), Ariya Jutanugarn, Brittany Altomare, Bronte Law, Wei-Ling Hsu and Minjee Lee, 6. 7, 6 tied with 5.
1 (tie), Jackie Stoelting and Hyo Joo Kim, .667. 3, Yu Liu, .661. 4, Katherine Kirk, .659. 5, Sarah Kemp, .640. 6, Morgan Pressel, .606. 7, Bronte Law, .588. 8, Chella Choi, .585. 9, Lauren Stephenson, .583. 10, Nasa Hataoka, .577.
1, Jeongeun Lee6, .769. 2, Jin Young Ko, .750. 3, Hyo Joo Kim, .731. 4, Inbee Park, .719. 5, Minjee Lee, .702. 6, Gaby Lopez, .674. 7, Nelly Korda, .658. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, .651. 9, Haru Nomura, .633. 10, Shanshan Feng, .625.
