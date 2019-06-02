Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LSU beats Southern Miss 8-4, advances to regional final

June 2, 2019 12:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cade Beloso and Zach Watson homered on Saturday night and LSU beat Southern Miss 8-4 to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional final.

No. 3 seed Southern Miss (39-19) will play Arizona State in an elimination game on Sunday and the winner will face top-seeded LSU (38-24) later that day.

LSU took the lead for good when Saul Garza’s bases-loaded single scored two runs, making it 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning. Garza scored on the next at bat and the Tigers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

The Tigers opened a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning, but the Golden Eagles erased the deficit with a four-run seventh.

Advertisement

Beloso, Watson and Garza each had two RBIs for the Tigers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Veterans return to Normandy to pay their respects

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.