Lynx F Shepard out rest of season with torn right knee ACL

June 9, 2019 5:20 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx say rookie forward Jessica Shepard will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in her right knee.

The team said Sunday that Shepard’s injury was confirmed by an MRI taken at Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis.

Shepard injured her knee during Saturday’s 89-85 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx say she will have surgery at a date to be determined.

In her first WNBA season, the 6-foot-3 Shepard averaged 4.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in six games with the Lynx.

