The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lynx-Fever, Box

June 25, 2019 9:12 pm
 
MINNESOTA (78)

Collier 5-9 6-7 16, Dantas 6-10 0-0 15, Fowles 3-7 3-4 9, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Sims 8-21 8-8 25, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Christmas-Kelly 0-3 0-0 0, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-60 17-19 78.

INDIANA (74)

Dupree 3-6 2-2 8, K.Mitchell 6-17 3-4 17, Laney 4-9 0-0 9, McCowan 5-9 1-1 11, Wheeler 5-11 1-1 13, Achonwa 4-7 2-2 10, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 2-14 1-1 5. Totals 29-75 11-13 74.

Minnesota 23 20 17 18—78
Indiana 12 11 29 22—74

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-15 (Dantas 3-6, Talbot 1-1, Sims 1-5, Brown 0-1, Collier 0-1, Christmas-Kelly 0-1), Indiana 5-18 (Wheeler 2-5, K.Mitchell 2-7, Laney 1-2, Burke 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 33 (Fowles 11), Indiana 34 (McCowan, Laney, Achonwa 7). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Sims 7), Indiana 13 (Wheeler 4). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Indiana 18. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_4,692 (20,000).

Sports News

The Associated Press

