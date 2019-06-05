Lynx-Storm, Box

MINNESOTA (77)

Collier 6-11 4-4 17, Dantas 5-11 1-2 14, Fowles 7-9 2-2 16, Robinson 4-6 2-2 11, Sims 2-8 1-1 5, Brown 3-5 0-0 8, Christmas-Kelly 1-1 0-0 3, Shepard 1-4 1-2 3, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 11-13 77.

SEATTLE (84)

Canada 6-8 5-7 17, Clark 6-10 2-2 16, Loyd 7-14 3-4 19, N.Howard 5-11 2-2 12, Russell 2-2 0-0 4, Langhorne 2-3 1-1 5, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 32-54 13-16 84.

Minnesota 19 20 23 15—77 Seattle 25 24 14 21—84

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-17 (Dantas 3-5, Brown 2-3, Christmas-Kelly 1-1, Collier 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Shepard 0-1, Sims 0-1, Talbot 0-2), Seattle 7-13 (Whitcomb 3-4, Clark 2-2, Loyd 2-6, N.Howard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 17 (Fowles 5), Seattle 28 (N.Howard 6). Assists_Minnesota 17 (Sims 6), Seattle 16 (Canada 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Seattle 16. A_5,711 (8,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.