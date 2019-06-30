Lynx-Wings, Box

MINNESOTA (86)

Collier 4-10 3-4 11, Fowles 5-10 4-6 14, Robinson 6-11 2-2 16, Sims 8-20 7-10 23, Talbot 4-12 2-2 13, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Ting 1-3 2-3 4. Totals 30-70 20-27 86.

DALLAS (89)

Gray 5-10 1-1 11, Harrison 3-5 6-6 12, Ogunbowale 7-12 2-2 19, Plaisance 4-9 3-3 13, Thornton 6-10 2-3 17, Davis 4-9 0-0 11, Gustafson 1-2 2-2 4, McCarty-Williams 0-4 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 30-61 18-21 89.

Minnesota 23 30 16 17—86 Dallas 21 20 22 26—89

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-20 (Talbot 3-9, Robinson 2-5, Brown 1-2, Sims 0-2, Collier 0-2), Dallas 11-22 (Davis 3-4, Ogunbowale 3-4, Thornton 3-4, Plaisance 2-5, Gray 0-1, Harrison 0-1, McCarty-Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 27 (Fowles 9), Dallas 36 (Plaisance 10). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Sims 8), Dallas 22 (Plaisance, McCarty-Williams, Gray 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Dallas 19. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second), Fowles, Ogunbowale. A_4,521 (7,000).

