Lynx-Wings, Box

MINNESOTA (70)

Collier 1-7 3-4 5, Dantas 7-13 3-5 20, Fowles 9-13 1-1 19, Robinson 3-10 2-3 8, Sims 4-14 4-4 12, Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Shepard 0-2 0-0 0, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 13-17 70.

DALLAS (67)

Davis 3-11 1-1 7, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 2-6 1-1 5, Johnson 2-3 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 5-13 0-0 11, Gray 3-7 3-5 9, McCarty-Williams 2-5 0-1 5, McGee-Stafford 0-0 0-0 0, Plaisance 1-3 0-0 3, Stevens 5-12 0-1 10, Thornton 4-10 3-4 12. Totals 27-72 8-13 67.

Minnesota 16 25 10 19—70 Dallas 14 13 18 22—67

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-19 (Dantas 3-5, Brown 2-3, Robinson 0-1, Shepard 0-2, Talbot 0-2, Sims 0-3, Collier 0-3), Dallas 5-21 (Johnson 1-2, Ogunbowale 1-3, McCarty-Williams 1-3, Plaisance 1-3, Thornton 1-5, Davis 0-1, Hill 0-2, Stevens 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Fowles 12), Dallas 34 (Stevens 8). Assists_Minnesota 18 (Sims 5), Dallas 14 (Thornton 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 17, Dallas 18. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Brian Agler. A_6,535 (7,000).

