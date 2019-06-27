Lynx’s Sims apologizes for drunken driving arrest

Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims apologized Thursday for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunken driving.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis on June 6 at about 1 a.m. The state trooper observed signs of impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content, which is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

“First off, I’d just like to apologize on behalf of Glen (Taylor), Cheryl Reeve and this organization,” Sims said after practice. “I take full responsibility for my actions. I know the consequences, and I’m going to get past it and move forward. I’ll continue to play hard every day in and day out and get over it eventually.”

Sims scored 15 points for Minnesota in a game about 18 hours after the arrest. She was acquired in an offseason trade with Los Angeles.

“More than anything, what our team wants you all to know is that’s not who we are,” said Reeve, the Lynx’s coach and general manager. “It’s not who Odyssey Sims is. We made a mistake, and the effect that it has on our fan base, our ownership group, those are things that we’re really mindful of.”

Both Reeve and Sims didn’t take questions from the media about the incident.

The Star Tribune reported that Sims has a court appearance scheduled for July 16 on two gross misdemeanor charges of third degree driving while impaired.

The WNBA said through a spokesman that it was “aware of the matter and will have further comment at the appropriate time.”

The league has had a few players in the past arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Diana Taurasi was given a two-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team in 2009 after a DUI arrest. Kara Braxton was initially suspended two games in 2007 after a drunken driving arrest. She was then suspended six games two years later while still playing for the Detroit Shock after pleading guilty to drunken driving.

Alexis Hornbuckle was suspended two games in 2010 while playing for the Tulsa Shock after pleading guilty to driving while impaired by alcohol.

