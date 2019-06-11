Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Madison firefighter is 2nd to die after Wisconsin triathlon

June 11, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin firefighter is the second man to die after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swimming portion of the Half Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon in Madison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Todd Mahoney was found unresponsive in the water Sunday morning and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster says Mahoney died Tuesday.

Another Wisconsin man, 61-year-old Michael McCulloch of Cottage Grove, also was taken out of the water and pronounced dead at a hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office says McCulloch’s death “was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event.”

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mahoney was an apparatus engineer with the Madison Fire Department.

Advertisement

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of Mahoney’s death.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.