Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball No. 1 Draft Picks

June 3, 2019 7:13 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

2019 — Adley Rutschman, c (Baltimore Orioles)

2018 — Casey Mize, rhp (Detroit Tigers)

2017 — Royce Lewis, ss (Minnesota Twins)

2016 — Mickey Moniak, of (Philadelphia Phillies)

Advertisement

2015 — Dansby Swanson, ss (Arizona Diamondbacks)

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

2014 — Brady Aiken, lhp (Houston Astros)

2013 — Mark Appel, rhp (Houston Astros)

2012 — Carlos Correa, ss (Houston Astros)

2011 — Gerrit Cole, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2010 — Bryce Harper, c-of (Washington Nationals)

2009 — Stephen Strasburg, rhp (Washington Nationals)

        Agencies offer mixed messages on telework during summer Metro closures

2008 — Tim Beckham, ss (Tampa Bay Rays)

2007 — David Price, lhp (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)

2006 — Luke Hochevar, rhp (Kansas City Royals)

2005 — Justin Upton, ss (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2004 — Matt Bush, ss (San Diego Padres)

2003 — Delmon Young, of (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)

2002 — Bryan Bullington, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2001 — Joe Mauer, c (Minnesota Twins)

2000 — Adrian Gonzalez, 1b (Florida Marlins)

1999 — Josh Hamilton, rf-lhp (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)

1998 — Pat Burrell, 3b (Philadelphia Phillies)

1997 — Matt Anderson, rhp (Detroit Tigers)

1996 — Kris Benson, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1995 — Darin Erstad, of-1B (California Angels)

1994 — Paul Wilson, rhp (N.Y. Mets)

1993 — Alex Rodriguez, ss (Seattle Mariners)

1992 — Phil Nevin, 3b (Houston Astros)

1991 — Brien Taylor, lhp (N.Y. Yankees)

1990 — Chipper Jones, ss (Atlanta Braves)

1989 — Ben McDonald, rhp (Baltimore Orioles)

1988 — Andy Benes, rhp (San Diego Padres)

1987 — Ken Griffey Jr., of (Seattle Mariners)

1986 — Jeff King, inf (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1985 — B.J. Surhoff, c (Milwaukee Brewers)

1984 — Shawn Abner, of (N.Y. Mets)

1983 — Tim Belcher, rhp (Minnesota Twins)

1982 — Shawon Dunston, ss (Chicago Cubs)

1981 — Mike Moore, rhp (Seattle Mariners)

1980 — Darryl Strawberry, of (N.Y. Mets)

1979 — Al Chambers, of (Seattle Mariners)

1978 — Bob Horner, 3b (Atlanta Braves)

1977 — Harold Baines, of (Chicago White Sox)

1976 — Floyd Bannister, lhp (Houston Astros)

1975 — Danny Goodwin, c (California Angels)

1974 — Bill Almon, inf (San Diego Padres)

1973 — David Clyde, lhp (Texas Rangers)

1972 — Dave Roberts, inf (San Diego Padres)

1971 — Danny Goodwin, c (Chicago White Sox)

1970 — Mike Ivie, c (San Diego Padres)

1969 — Jeff Burroughs, of (Washington Senators)

1968 — Tim Foli, inf (N.Y. Mets)

1967 — Ron Blomberg, 1b (N.Y. Yankees)

1966 — Steve Chilcott, c (N.Y. Mets)

1965 — Rick Monday, of (Kansas City Athletics)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.