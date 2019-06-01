Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 7 4 5 26 22 17 Philadelphia 7 4 4 25 25 16 Montreal 7 7 3 24 19 27 Atlanta 7 5 2 23 17 11 New York 6 5 3 21 21 16 New York City FC 4 1 7 19 16 13 Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23 Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21 Chicago 4 5 6 18 24 21 Columbus 5 9 1 16 14 22 New England 3 8 4 13 15 32 Cincinnati 3 9 2 11 11 25 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 10 1 4 34 36 11 LA Galaxy 9 5 1 28 21 17 Seattle 7 2 5 26 24 17 Houston 7 3 2 23 20 13 Minnesota United 6 5 3 21 21 21 Real Salt Lake 6 7 1 19 21 23 FC Dallas 5 6 3 18 18 19 Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20 San Jose 5 6 2 17 20 24 Portland 4 6 2 14 17 23 Sporting Kansas City 3 5 5 14 23 24 Colorado 2 9 3 9 21 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 29

Atlanta 3, Minnesota United 0

Montreal 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Chicago 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City 3, Montreal 0

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

