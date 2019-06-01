Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

June 1, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
D.C. United 7 4 5 26 22 17
Philadelphia 7 4 4 25 25 16
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
Montreal 7 7 3 24 19 27
New York City FC 4 1 8 20 18 15
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 3 8 4 13 15 32
Cincinnati 3 9 2 11 11 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 10 1 4 34 36 11
LA Galaxy 9 5 1 28 21 17
Seattle 7 2 5 26 24 17
Houston 7 3 2 23 20 13
Minnesota United 6 5 3 21 21 21
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
FC Dallas 5 6 3 18 18 19
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
San Jose 5 6 2 17 20 24
Portland 4 6 2 14 17 23
Sporting Kansas City 3 5 5 14 23 24
Colorado 2 9 3 9 21 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 29

Atlanta 3, Minnesota United 0

Montreal 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Advertisement

Chicago 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City 3, Montreal 0

Atlanta 2, Chicago 0

New York 4, Real Salt Lake 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

San Jose at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

New England at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.