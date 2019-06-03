Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

June 3, 2019 1:06 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
Montreal 7 7 3 24 19 27
New York City FC 4 1 8 20 18 15
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 10 2 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 3 5 26 25 19
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20
Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Sporting Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 29

Atlanta 3, Minnesota United 0

Montreal 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Chicago 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Colorado 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Friday, May 31

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Saturday, June 1

Orlando City 3, Montreal 0

Atlanta 2, Chicago 0

New York 4, Real Salt Lake 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

FC Dallas 2, Seattle 1

San Jose 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Colorado 3, Cincinnati 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Sunday, June 2

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota United 2

New England 2, LA Galaxy 1

Wednesday, June 5

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

