Major League Soccer

June 6, 2019
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 5 3 24 25 16
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20
Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Sporting Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26
Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 5

Montreal 2, Seattle 1

Thursday, June 6

New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2

Friday, June 7

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

