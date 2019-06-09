Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|9
|4
|4
|31
|31
|20
|Montreal
|8
|7
|3
|27
|21
|28
|D.C. United
|7
|4
|6
|27
|23
|18
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|2
|26
|19
|11
|New York
|7
|6
|3
|24
|27
|19
|New York City FC
|5
|1
|8
|23
|23
|17
|Toronto FC
|5
|6
|4
|19
|26
|25
|Orlando City
|5
|7
|3
|18
|22
|21
|Chicago
|4
|6
|6
|18
|24
|23
|Columbus
|5
|9
|2
|17
|16
|24
|New England
|4
|8
|4
|16
|17
|33
|Cincinnati
|3
|11
|2
|11
|14
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|1
|4
|37
|39
|13
|LA Galaxy
|9
|6
|1
|28
|22
|19
|Seattle
|7
|4
|5
|26
|26
|21
|Houston
|7
|3
|3
|24
|21
|14
|FC Dallas
|6
|6
|4
|22
|22
|22
|Minnesota United
|6
|7
|3
|21
|23
|25
|Real Salt Lake
|6
|8
|1
|19
|21
|27
|San Jose
|5
|6
|4
|19
|23
|27
|Vancouver
|4
|6
|6
|18
|17
|20
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|5
|7
|16
|26
|27
|Colorado
|4
|9
|3
|15
|25
|34
|Portland
|4
|7
|2
|14
|19
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Montreal 2, Seattle 1
New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2
Sporting Kansas City 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
FC Dallas 2, San Jose 2, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York 2
Colorado 1, Minnesota United 0
LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.