Major League Soccer

June 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Sporting Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27
Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

