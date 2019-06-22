Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

June 22, 2019 9:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20
Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28
D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18
Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11
New York 7 6 3 24 27 19
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 5 6 4 19 26 25
Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21
Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23
Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24
New England 4 8 4 16 17 33
Cincinnati 3 12 2 11 14 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13
LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14
FC Dallas 6 6 4 22 22 22
Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25
Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27
San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27
Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20
Sporting Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27
Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34
Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia at New England, 7 p.m.

Portland at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.