Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 9 4 4 31 31 20 Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28 D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18 Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11 New York 7 6 3 24 27 19 New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17 Toronto FC 5 7 4 19 26 28 Chicago 4 6 7 19 25 24 Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21 Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24 New England 4 8 4 16 17 33 Cincinnati 3 12 2 11 14 35 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13 LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19 Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21 FC Dallas 7 6 4 25 25 22 Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14 Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25 Real Salt Lake 6 8 2 20 22 28 San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27 Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20 Sporting Kansas City 3 5 7 16 26 27 Colorado 4 9 3 15 25 34 Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Chicago 1, tie

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Sporting Kansas City at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia at New England, 7 p.m.

Portland at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

