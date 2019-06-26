Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 9 4 5 32 32 21 Montreal 9 7 3 30 23 29 D.C. United 8 4 6 30 24 18 Atlanta 8 6 2 26 21 14 New York 7 6 3 24 27 19 New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17 Toronto FC 6 7 4 22 29 30 Chicago 4 6 7 19 25 24 Orlando City 5 8 3 18 22 22 Columbus 5 10 2 17 16 25 New England 4 8 5 17 18 34 Cincinnati 3 12 2 11 14 35 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13 LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19 Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21 FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 27 24 Houston 7 4 3 24 21 18 Minnesota United 6 7 3 21 23 25 Real Salt Lake 6 8 2 20 22 28 Vancouver 4 6 8 20 21 24 San Jose 5 6 4 19 23 27 Sporting Kansas City 4 5 7 19 27 27 Portland 5 8 2 17 24 28 Colorado 4 9 4 16 27 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 22

LA Galaxy 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 3, Toronto FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Chicago 1, tie

Colorado 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Portland 4, Houston 0

Sunday, June 23

Sporting Kansas City 1, Columbus 0

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

