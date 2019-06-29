Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

June 29, 2019 8:26 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 9 4 5 32 32 21
Montreal 9 8 3 30 24 31
D.C. United 8 4 6 30 24 18
Atlanta 9 6 2 29 23 15
New York 8 6 3 27 30 20
New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17
Toronto FC 6 7 4 22 29 30
Chicago 4 7 7 19 26 27
Orlando City 5 8 3 18 22 22
Columbus 5 10 2 17 16 25
New England 4 8 5 17 18 34
Cincinnati 3 13 2 11 15 42
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 11 2 4 37 39 14
LA Galaxy 10 6 1 31 24 19
Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21
FC Dallas 7 6 5 26 27 24
Minnesota United 7 7 3 24 30 26
Houston 7 5 3 24 21 20
San Jose 6 6 4 22 25 27
Real Salt Lake 6 8 2 20 22 28
Vancouver 4 6 8 20 21 24
Colorado 5 9 4 19 28 36
Sporting Kansas City 4 5 7 19 27 27
Portland 5 8 2 17 24 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 26

Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 0

Friday, June 28

New York 3, Chicago 1

Colorado 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, June 29

Minnesota United 7, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 2, Montreal 1

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Seattle at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7

New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

