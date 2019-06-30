Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|5
|32
|34
|25
|D.C. United
|8
|4
|7
|31
|25
|19
|Montreal
|9
|8
|3
|30
|24
|31
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|2
|29
|23
|15
|New York
|8
|6
|3
|27
|30
|20
|New York City FC
|6
|1
|8
|26
|27
|19
|Toronto FC
|6
|7
|5
|23
|30
|31
|Orlando City
|6
|8
|3
|21
|24
|22
|New England
|5
|8
|5
|20
|20
|35
|Chicago
|4
|7
|7
|19
|26
|27
|Columbus
|5
|11
|2
|17
|16
|27
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|2
|11
|15
|42
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|11
|2
|4
|37
|39
|14
|LA Galaxy
|10
|7
|1
|31
|24
|22
|Seattle
|8
|4
|5
|29
|27
|21
|FC Dallas
|7
|6
|5
|26
|27
|24
|San Jose
|7
|6
|4
|25
|28
|27
|Minnesota United
|7
|7
|3
|24
|30
|26
|Houston
|7
|6
|3
|24
|22
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|7
|8
|2
|23
|24
|28
|Vancouver
|4
|7
|8
|20
|21
|25
|Colorado
|5
|9
|4
|19
|28
|36
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|6
|7
|19
|27
|29
|Portland
|5
|8
|2
|17
|24
|28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Philadelphia 1, New England 1, tie
Montreal 2, Portland 1
D.C. United 1, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 3, Atlanta 2
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
San Jose 2, Houston 0
New York 3, Chicago 1
Colorado 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Minnesota United 7, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 2, Montreal 1
New York City FC 4, Philadelphia 2
New England 2, Houston 1
Orlando City 2, Columbus 0
Toronto FC 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 0
Seattle 1, Vancouver 0
FC Dallas at Portland, 11 p.m.
Seattle at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
New England at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Portland at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.