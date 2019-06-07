Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Man United to sign Wales winger Daniel James from Swansea

June 7, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it has agreed to sign Wales winger Daniel James from second-division club Swansea.

United says the 21-year-old James agreed to contract details and “successfully completed a medical” at the club’s training ground.

Both clubs published statements saying the transfer will be completed when the English transfer window opens on Tuesday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to overhaul a squad widely seen to have underachieved by finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.