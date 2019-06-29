Listen Live Sports

Man with shotgun killed by officers in Denton County, Texas

June 29, 2019 5:54 pm
 
LANTANA, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate after a man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Denton County Saturday morning.

Fox 4 News reports the shooting occurred at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Lantana, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Dallas.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree says a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller stated that the man was threatening people inside a home with a shotgun while looking for someone.

The sheriff’s office says both of the responding deputies fired after the man raised and pointed his shotgun.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press for additional comment.

Information from Fox 4 News: https://www.fox4news.com/

