Mane’s Senegal loses to Algeria at African Cup

June 27, 2019 3:07 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sadio Mane and Senegal were left beaten — and a bit bruised — by Algeria at the African Cup of Nations as one of the title favorites had a setback.

Algeria won 1-0 thanks to Youcef Belaili’s goal early in the second half of Thursday’s Group C game in Cairo. That put Algeria through to the last 16 with two wins from two games and left Senegal, the top-ranked team in Africa, with work to do.

Algeria’s physical style knocked Senegal off its stride. The Algerians dished out foul after foul.

Mane deserved a penalty for Senegal in the 72nd minute when he was hacked down by two defenders. The Zambian referee didn’t award it despite Amir Bensebaini and Adlane Guedioura both appearing to foul Mane.

Senegal plays Kenya in what’s become a must-win final group game.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

