Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews on cover of “NHL 20” video game

June 20, 2019 9:59 am
 
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will be on the cover of the EA Sports video game “NHL 20.”

The 21-year-old forward was named as the featured player Wednesday night at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Says Matthews: “If you look at the long list of guys who have been on the cover, it’s pretty special company.”

The previous two covers featured Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Other cover athletes include Claude Giroux, Martin Brodeur, Eric Lindros and Mario Lemieux.

This year’s game introduces a “Signature Shots” feature replicating the most recognizable shot styles of some NHL stars. Matthews calls it a “pretty cool feature.”

“NHL 20” is available Sept. 13 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

