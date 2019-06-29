Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs hire Dave Hakstol as assistant coach

June 29, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff.

Hakstol spent 3 1/2 seasons behind the Flyers bench, compiling a 134-101-42 record. He was fired Dec. 17 after Philadelphia started this past season 12-15-4.

Hakstol joins Paul McFarland, who spent the last two seasons with the Florida Panthers, as Babcock’s assistants. Before joining the Flyers, Hakstol coached the University of North Dakota for 11 seasons.

Toronto also announced that goalie Michael Hutchinson and defenseman Martin Marincin have signed one-year contract extensions worth $700,000.

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.