The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maple Leafs re-sign Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson

June 28, 2019 3:41 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto has extended the contracts of impending restricted free agents Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, shoring up a second- and third-line that helped the Maple Leafs net a triple-digit point total for consecutive seasons.

Kapanen signed a three-year, $9.6 million extension, while Johnsson inked a four-year, $13.6 million deal.

Toronto has re-signed two of its three restricted free agents ahead of the Monday deadline, with the exception of Mitch Marner.

Kapanen set a career high with 44 points last season (20 goals, 24 assists). Johnsson had 20 goals and 23 assists, including a goal and three assists in the Leafs’ first-round exit against Boston.

Toronto earned cap space by sending Patrick Marleau and his $6.25 million contract to the Carolina Hurricanes.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

